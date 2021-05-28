Caitlyn Jenner Overstates California’s Share of U.S. Homeless Population

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:02 Hits: 1

As of January 2020, California had a little more than one-quarter of all the homeless people in the United States, according to the most recent federal estimates of homelessness.

But Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate to be the state’s next governor, wrongly claimed that California’s portion of the homeless population was twice as high.

Jenner, a former Olympian and reality TV star, is one of several people running to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special recall election expected to be held later this year.

Part of her campaign platform calls for addressing homelessness in California, which she has said caused at least one person she knows to leave the state because he didn’t want to “walk down the streets and see the homeless.”

Jenner discussed homelessness again during a May 26 Fox News interview on “America’s Newsroom,” in which she overstated the percentage of the country’s homeless residents in her state.

Caitlyn Jenner at an entertainment event in April 2019. Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner at an entertainment event in April 2019. Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images As Bill Hemmer, one of the show’s co-hosts, said, California has the “highest homelessness in the nation” — at least in raw numbers. Jenner added that “50% of all homeless people live in California.” But Jenner’s interjection was inaccurate, based on a report the Department of Housing and Urban Development released in March. Part I of “The 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress” said California — which has nearly 40 million residents — had 161,548 of the 580,466 homeless people in the U.S. on a single night in January 2020. That’s significantly less than half.

Combined, about 54% of all people experiencing homelessness were in California (28%), New York (16%), Florida (5%) and Texas (5%), the report said. Those also happen to be the four most populous U.S. states. We reached out to Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign about her claim, but have not received a response. It’s possible she meant to refer only to California’s share of the homeless population who do not spend their nights in emergency shelters or transitional housing. The same HUD report said California accounted for 51% of “all unsheltered people in the country,” or 113,660 out of 226,080. Unsheltered homelessness, HUD said, “refers to people whose primary nighttime location is a public or private place not designated for, or ordinarily used as, a regular sleeping accommodation for people (for example, the streets, vehicles, or parks).” However, the majority of homeless people in the U.S. were considered to be sheltered, according to the 2020 analysis. That’s why California — where 70% of the homeless were unsheltered at that point in time — had a smaller share of the overall U.S. homeless population. Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. The post Caitlyn Jenner Overstates California’s Share of U.S. Homeless Population appeared first on FactCheck.org.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2021/05/caitlyn-jenner-overstates-californias-share-of-u-s-homeless-population/