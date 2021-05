Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 19:42 Hits: 2

The academy announced that any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year will also earn a nomination — even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the 10-track project.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/26/grammys-change-rules-for-album-of-the-year-award/