Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 13:18 Hits: 3

New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific and East Asia will see the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America will be able to see it in the early morning hours.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/26/earths-shadow-creeps-across-moon-ahead-of-super-blood-moon/