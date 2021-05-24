The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4345, Abolitionists and the Gag Rule: Freedom of Expression, Part 23

Category: Civics Hits: 7

The right to petition government for a redress of grievances, guaranteed by the First Amendment, was an important tool used by Americans to communicate their opinions to public officials. Nevertheless, public officials have at times sought to limit the right to petition. One infamous example is the gag rule in the House of Representatives, which prohibited debate on certain topics, including slavery.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4345, Abolitionists and the Gag Rule: Freedom of Expression, Part 23Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4345.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4345.mp3

