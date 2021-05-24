60-Second Civics: Episode 4345, Abolitionists and the Gag Rule: Freedom of Expression, Part 23

Articles

The right to petition government for a redress of grievances, guaranteed by the First Amendment, was an important tool used by Americans to communicate their opinions to public officials. Nevertheless, public officials have at times sought to limit the right to petition. One infamous example is the gag rule in the House of Representatives, which prohibited debate on certain topics, including slavery.

