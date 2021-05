Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 19:48 Hits: 16

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, with a spinning disco ball casting rainbow colors on the walls but more lights turned on than usual, was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/23/las-vegas-officials-hold-pop-up-vaccine-clinic-at-strip-club/