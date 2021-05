Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi is facing what could be its biggest challenge as the U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments this fall over a Mississippi law that would limit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

