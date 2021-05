Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

President Joe Biden signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/20/biden-anti-asian-hate-crime/