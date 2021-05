Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 00:01 Hits: 3

Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/19/capitol-riot-trump/