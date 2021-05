Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 07:00 Hits: 5

Freedom of expression is protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments and applies to the states as well as the national government. The right to associate, which is part of freedom of expression, arose out of cases in the 1950s and 1960s challenging the efforts of some states to limit the activities of civil rights groups, such as the NAACP.

