Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 23:37 Hits: 5

A prosecutor warned prospective jurors that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/17/iowa-mollie-tibbetts-trial/