Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 00:15 Hits: 0

Biden spoke about the hack as he sought to assuage fears around the supply crunch, reassuring the public that his administration had helped get the Colonial Pipeline back online.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/13/conservatives-seize-on-gas-crunch-to-blame-biden-stir-base/