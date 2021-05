Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 05:17 Hits: 4

The judge was tasked with deciding whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an effort to disband the group.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/11/judge-dismisses-nra-bankruptcy-case-in-blow-to-gun-group/