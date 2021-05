Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 21:04 Hits: 2

Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/05/03/bobby-unser-87-indy-500-champ-in-great-racing-family-dies/