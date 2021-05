Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 00:08 Hits: 4

Three Colorado police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia, later seen on video laughing and joking at times about the arrest, have resigned.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/30/3-officers-resign-in-rough-arrest-of-woman-with-dementia/