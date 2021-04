Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 17:40 Hits: 3

Months after former President Donald Trump's election defeat, legislative Republicans in Arizona are challenging the outcome as they embark on an unprecedented effort to audit the results in the state's most populous county.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/25/election-conspiracies-live-on-with-audit-by-arizona-gop/