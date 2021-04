Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 07:00 Hits: 5

Today we kick off a miniseries on freedom of expression, part of our continuing examination of the rights protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On today's podcast, we present five arguments in favor of freedom of expression.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4323.mp3