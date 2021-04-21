FactCheck.org Back in Contention For the Webbys

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FactCheck.org has again been nominated for Webby Awards in the category for Websites and Mobile Sites: News & Politics.

As always, you can help us win the Webby People's Voice Award — which is voted on by the public — by going to vote.webbyawards.com and signing in to vote using your email address or Twitter or Facebook accounts. Voting ends May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

All the winners — including those selected separately by a panel of judges — will be announced May 18.

FactCheck.org won a total of 20 Webbys between 2007 and 2019, but was not nominated in 2020. So we’re very happy to be back in contention for the 25th Annual Webby Awards, which honor excellence on the internet.

