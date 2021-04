Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 00:05 Hits: 2

An 18-year-old woman in Nevada who suffered seizures after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has received three brain surgeries related to blood clots, a spokesperson for her family said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/20/nevada-teen-vaccine/