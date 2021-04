Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 01:56 Hits: 2

Black Americans from Missouri to Florida to Minnesota cheered, marched, hugged, waved signs and sang jubilantly in the streets.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/20/crowds-react-with-joy-wariness-to-verdict-in-floyds-death/