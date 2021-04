Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

According to former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, there are three "bedrock principles" from which to begin the analysis of establishment clause cases. Learn what these are on today's 60-Second Civics.

