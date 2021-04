Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 19:37 Hits: 7

Whether you call it a joke, prank, troll campaign or a hoax, there is no "National Rape Day" that provides legal immunity for sexual assault.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/04/19/national-rape-day-warnings-circulate-on-tiktok/