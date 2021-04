Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021

When deciding cases involving the free exercise of religion, the Supreme Court normally asks whether the law is neutral and applies to everyone. If it is not, the justices ask whether the government has a compelling interest for enacting the law and whether the government adopted the least restrictive means for furthering that compelling interest.

