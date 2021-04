Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

The free exercise clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution protects the right to believe in any religion or none at all. It also protects the right to practice one's religion, but this right does have limits.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4317.mp3