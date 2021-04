Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 22:57 Hits: 6

Shields that shattered upon impact. Weapons too old to use. Missed intelligence in which future insurrectionists warned, “We get our president or we die."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/14/stinging-report-raises-new-questions-about-capitol-security/