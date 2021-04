Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 23:15 Hits: 6

Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a ban on any HIV/AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle" as they faced a lawsuit, they have approved revamping the state's sex education laws to make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

