Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 07:00 Hits: 3

Today we launch a new series on freedom of religion as protected by the First Amendment by examining the very first part of the amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4315.mp3