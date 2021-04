Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 00:12 Hits: 3

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use within months and kicking off sales in 2022, making it the seventh state since November 2020 to put an end to pot prohibition.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/12/new-mexico-governor-signs-bill-to-legalize-recreational-pot/