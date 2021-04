Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

The Bill of Rights was not initially received with enthusiasm. It caused bitter disagreements among both Federalists and Anti-Federalists. It had little effect on the lives of most Americans, whose day-to-day existence was impacted more by their state government rather than the national government.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4314.mp3