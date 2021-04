Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 01:00 Hits: 4

The ADL listed numerous instances Carlson has used anti-immigrant language in the past, including blaming immigration for making the U.S. “poorer, and dirtier, and more divided."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/12/fox-stands-behind-tucker-carlson-after-adl-urges-his-firing/