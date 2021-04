Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021

Today we explain how the Second Amendment has been interpreted by the courts. The Second Amendment is a good example of both positive and negative rights in the Bill of Rights. Positive rights require government to act in specified ways, whereas negative rights restrict government action.

