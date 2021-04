Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 20:03 Hits: 10

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it wasn’t clear if the shots are causing the clots and that "rigorous review" is ongoing.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/03/uk-benefits-outweigh-risks-for-astrazeneca-despite-7-deaths/