Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 04:41 Hits: 8

A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/01/duty-sergeant-officers-could-have-ended-floyd-restraint/