Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 04:44 Hits: 6

A gunman who killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy, in a rampage at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and his motive may have involved personal or business relationships, police said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/01/police-california-office-attack-that-killed-4-wasnt-random/