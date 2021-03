Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 11

Today, we close our Women's History Month Series with our final interview with Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress. Dr. Hayden shares her mother's advice on the benefits of public service.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4301.mp3