Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 18:18 Hits: 4

One prospective juror's voice quivered as she told attorneys she feared for her family's safety if chosen for the panel that will decide the fate of a white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/28/jurors-in-ex-officers-high-profile-trial-face-heavy-burden/