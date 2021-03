Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

Two attackers blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.

