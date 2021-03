Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 18:27

Many QAnon followers revealed – in their own words on social media or in interviews – a wide range of mental health diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and addiction.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/03/27/many-qanon-followers-report-having-mental-health-diagnoses/