Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 21:51 Hits: 4

Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/26/beloved-children%E2%80%99s-author-beverly-cleary-dies-at-104/