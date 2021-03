Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Kim Janey marked her historic elevation as the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of the city with a ceremonial swearing-in event.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/24/boston-turns-historic-page-with-1st-black-1st-female-mayor/