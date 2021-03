Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 01:11 Hits: 11

Despite having been superseded in functionality first by the compact disc and then the digital file, the audio cassette retains a special place in the history of audio technology.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/03/22/cassette-sales-have-doubled-during-the-pandemic-heres-why/