Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 00:15 Hits: 5

The administration has tried not to automatically penalize potential staffers for legal behavior in their communities by developing a more flexible policy, Psaki said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/19/5-white-house-staffers-lose-jobs-over-drugs-marijuana-use/