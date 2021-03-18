The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4288, Susan B. Anthony: Women's History Month, Part 18

Category: Civics Hits: 7

After her trial for having voted in an 1872 election, Susan B. Anthony explained to the judge the implications of her conviction: "My natural rights, my civil rights, my political rights, are all alike ignored. Robbed of the fundamental privilege of citizenship, I am degraded from the status of a citizen to that of a subject." Today, women in Rochester, New York, cover her grave with "I Voted" stickers.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4288, Susan B. Anthony: Women's History Month, Part 18Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4288.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4288.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version