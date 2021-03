Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 23:35 Hits: 7

If a science article sounds too good to be true or too wacky to be real, or very conveniently supports a contentious cause, then you might want to check its veracity.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/03/16/6-tips-to-help-you-detect-fake-science-news/