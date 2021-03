Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/16/oregon-dam-earthquake/