Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 6

Elizabeth Cady Stanton is remembered for her persuasive oratorical skills, the power of her writing, her tireless advocacy of the right to vote for women and reform of laws that kept men and women on an unequal footing.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4287.mp3