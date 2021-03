Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

In 1848, about 300 activists met in Seneca Falls, New York, for the first convention in the United States devoted to women's rights. They discussed Elizabeth Cady Stanton???s proposed Declaration of Sentiments, which mirrored the language of the Declaration of Independence.

