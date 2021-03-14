60-Second Civics: Episode 4284, Lucretia Mott: Women's History Month, Part 14

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 08:00 Hits: 3

Lucretia Mott was one of the most well-known, active, and influential women's rights and anti-slavery activists in nineteenth-century America. She was a persuasive speaker at a time when public speaking by women was frowned upon. Not allowed to actively participate in the World Anti-Slavery Convention in London in 1840 because of their gender, Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton resolved to organize the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, the first women's rights convention in the nation.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4284.mp3