Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 23:12 Hits: 2

Paul Penzone took office as metro Phoenix's new sheriff promising to turn the page on the problems created by his headline-grabbing predecessor, Joe Arpaio.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/11/contempt-hearing-sought-against-joe-arpaio-successor/