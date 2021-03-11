The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4281, Fanny Wright: Women's History Month, Part 11

Category: Civics Hits: 3

Fanny Wright was radical by the standards of her time. She was a writer and social activist who campaigned for equal rights for women, free and secular public education for both boys and girls, and the abolition of slavery, among other social and political issues. Wright was a fierce advocate of equality. She was friends with Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, conversing with them about political philosophy, and she admired the American experiment with self-government.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4281, Fanny Wright: Women's History Month, Part 11Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4281.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4281.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version