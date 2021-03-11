Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:46 Hits: 2

In this video, SciCheck reviews a case study of how misinformation spreads online.

The video looks at how InfoWars, a conspiracy theory website, distorted the facts of an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that mandates face masks be worn on public transportation.

Contrary to the InfoWars report, the CDC order doesn’t require that individuals wear two masks. CDC guidance issued with the order does say that cloth masks should be made of at least two layers. But the InfoWars report was picked up — word for word, in some cases — by three other websites in two days, spreading the misinformation across the internet.

For more information, see our article “Headlines Distort the Facts on CDC Mask Order.”

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

The post SciCheck Video: How Viral Deceptions Spread appeared first on FactCheck.org.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2021/03/scicheck-video-how-viral-deceptions-spread/